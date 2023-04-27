An investigation into Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $4.10 in the prior trading day, Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) closed at $4.15, up 1.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22901517 shares were traded. NOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5378.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOK now has a Market Capitalization of 23.82B and an Enterprise Value of 20.60B. As of this moment, Nokia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOK has reached a high of $5.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6664, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7264.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 17.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 27.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.57B. Shares short for NOK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.66M with a Short Ratio of 10.66M, compared to 13.2M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NOK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.60% for NOK, which recently paid a dividend on May 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 2000 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $6.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.72B to a low estimate of $6.46B. As of the current estimate, Nokia Oyj’s year-ago sales were $6.25B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.87B, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.64B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.17B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.81B and the low estimate is $27.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.