An overall feel about Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) closed at $2.88 down -3.03% from its previous closing price of $2.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524238 shares were traded. RSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on April 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Positive and sets its target price to $4.25 from $7 previously.

On July 20, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.

On June 28, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $12.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD sold 3,285 shares for $3.08 per share. The transaction valued at 10,127 led to the insider holds 1,653,168 shares of the business.

BLUHM NEIL sold 1,084 shares of RSI for $3,342 on Apr 11. The Executive Chairman now owns 76,566 shares after completing the transaction at $3.08 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 24,955 shares for $3.03 each. As a result, the insider received 75,669 and left with 2,128,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RSI now has a Market Capitalization of 193.39M and an Enterprise Value of 15.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSI has reached a high of $7.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4102, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1498.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RSI has traded an average of 454.42K shares per day and 559.63k over the past ten days. A total of 64.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.03M. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RSI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 2.49M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $154.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $167M to a low estimate of $145.1M. As of the current estimate, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.94M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.84M, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $165.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $151.82M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $681.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $632.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $662.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $592.21M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $765.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $863.2M and the low estimate is $721.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.