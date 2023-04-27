An overall feel about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $240.84, down -2.51% from its previous closing price of $247.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1301465 shares were traded. EL stock price reached its highest trading level at $247.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $240.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1377.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on March 14, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On March 08, 2023, Societe Generale Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $294.

On February 17, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $295.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on February 17, 2023, with a $295 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Haney Carl P. sold 9,741 shares for $253.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,473,240 led to the insider holds 4,773 shares of the business.

Hyman Jennifer sold 5,234 shares of EL for $1,396,847 on Feb 03. The Director now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $266.88 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Freda Fabrizio, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,831 shares for $280.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,912,680 and left with 118,931 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EL now has a Market Capitalization of 86.36B and an Enterprise Value of 90.11B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EL has reached a high of $284.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $186.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 245.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 244.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EL traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 357.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.07M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 2.54M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.46, EL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. The current Payout Ratio is 59.00% for EL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.18 and $4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.96. EPS for the following year is $7.3, with 28 analysts recommending between $8.81 and $6.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $3.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.82B to a low estimate of $3.6B. As of the current estimate, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.25B, an estimated decrease of -12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.4B, an increase of 23.50% over than the figure of -$12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.14B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.74B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.74B and the low estimate is $17.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.