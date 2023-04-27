Analysis of Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD): Selected Notes

The closing price of Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) was $2.05 for the day, up 1.49% from the previous closing price of $2.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1064654 shares were traded. VLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9800.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.40.

On March 04, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.

On October 26, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Needham initiated its Buy rating on October 26, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Walters Matthew Joseph sold 10,000 shares for $3.14 per share. The transaction valued at 31,412 led to the insider holds 779,113 shares of the business.

Buller Benyamin sold 9,495 shares of VLD for $34,362 on Feb 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,988,461 shares after completing the transaction at $3.62 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, McCombe William D., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,268 shares for $3.62 each. As a result, the insider received 15,446 and left with 130,937 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLD now has a Market Capitalization of 434.81M and an Enterprise Value of 377.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLD has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5380, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9941.

Shares Statistics:

VLD traded an average of 1.79M shares per day over the past three months and 924.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.43M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VLD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.18M with a Short Ratio of 11.18M, compared to 10.73M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.81% and a Short% of Float of 16.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.8M to a low estimate of $25.51M. As of the current estimate, Velo3D Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.22M, an estimated increase of 119.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.98M, an increase of 47.50% less than the figure of $119.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $122.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $123.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.76M, up 53.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $182.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $213.44M and the low estimate is $165.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.