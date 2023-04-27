Analysis of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX): Selected Notes

The closing price of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) was $85.98 for the day, down -0.93% from the previous closing price of $86.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517862 shares were traded. WIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

On March 21, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $99 to $120.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on February 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $99.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WIX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.11B and an Enterprise Value of 5.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIX has reached a high of $101.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.45.

Shares Statistics:

WIX traded an average of 674.98K shares per day over the past three months and 444.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.36M. Insiders hold about 3.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WIX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 2.95M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.59% and a Short% of Float of 8.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.07 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.47 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $372.28M to a low estimate of $367M. As of the current estimate, Wix.com Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $341.6M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $377.46M, an increase of 9.30% over than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $389.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $370M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.