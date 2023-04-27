Are Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.44, down -7.88% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0377 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1954002 shares were traded. ALLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4819 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4102.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALLR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21M and an Enterprise Value of 4.91M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLR has reached a high of $118.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7242, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.3368.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALLR traded 2.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 13.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.24M. Insiders hold about 4.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 138.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 5.62k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.15% and a Short% of Float of 14.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$7.72, with high estimates of -$7.72 and low estimates of -$7.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$30.58 and -$30.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$30.58. EPS for the following year is -$19.82, with 1 analysts recommending between -$19.82 and -$19.82.