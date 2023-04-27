Are analysts optimistic about JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) stock?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) closed the day trading at $135.23 down -1.77% from the previous closing price of $137.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14407426 shares were traded. JPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JPM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $155 from $148 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $145.

On December 08, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $150.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on December 08, 2022, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when HOBSON MELLODY L bought 375 shares for $134.53 per share. The transaction valued at 50,448 led to the insider holds 22,040 shares of the business.

Friedman Stacey sold 23,148 shares of JPM for $3,247,803 on Jan 17. The General Counsel now owns 48,311 shares after completing the transaction at $140.31 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Petno Douglas B, who serves as the CEO Commercial Banking of the company, sold 11,644 shares for $140.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,633,697 and left with 242,729 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JPM now has a Market Capitalization of 405.41B. As of this moment, JPMorgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JPM has reached a high of $144.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JPM traded about 14.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JPM traded about 15.04M shares per day. A total of 2.96B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.92B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JPM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 17.19M with a Short Ratio of 17.19M, compared to 20.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Dividends & Splits

JPM’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.00, up from 4.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 33.70% for JPM, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.99 and a low estimate of $3.28, while EPS last year was $2.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.4, with high estimates of $3.89 and low estimates of $3.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.6 and $13.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.27. EPS for the following year is $13.91, with 19 analysts recommending between $15.29 and $12.27.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $37.28B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.85B to a low estimate of $34.74B. As of the current estimate, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s year-ago sales were $31.63B, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.89B, an increase of 15.00% less than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.72B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $152.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $144.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.28B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $147.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.99B and the low estimate is $141.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.