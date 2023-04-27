Are Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) closed at $0.36 up 0.88% from its previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0031 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1209832 shares were traded. CENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3520.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CENN now has a Market Capitalization of 104.60M and an Enterprise Value of -69.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -6.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has reached a high of $2.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4606, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8466.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CENN has traded an average of 2.96M shares per day and 1.6M over the past ten days. A total of 261.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.26M. Insiders hold about 37.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CENN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.84M with a Short Ratio of 12.26M, compared to 7.63M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.15% and a Short% of Float of 5.94%.