Are PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) closed at $28.33 down -1.29% from its previous closing price of $28.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3025739 shares were traded. PPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PPL Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $28.50.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Crockett John R III sold 5,500 shares for $28.00 per share. The transaction valued at 154,000 led to the insider holds 9,161 shares of the business.

Bonenberger David J sold 719 shares of PPL for $18,787 on Jan 24. The President of a PPL Subsidiary now owns 34,606 shares after completing the transaction at $26.13 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Bonenberger David J, who serves as the President of a PPL Subsidiary of the company, sold 29,080 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 872,400 and left with 34,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPL now has a Market Capitalization of 21.25B and an Enterprise Value of 35.12B. As of this moment, PPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPL has reached a high of $31.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PPL has traded an average of 5.59M shares per day and 3.79M over the past ten days. A total of 736.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 735.50M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PPL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 14.18M with a Short Ratio of 14.18M, compared to 12.03M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PPL is 0.96, from 0.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.31. The current Payout Ratio is 103.70% for PPL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10000:9314 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.99B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.99B to a low estimate of $1.99B. As of the current estimate, PPL Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.34B, a decrease of -21.10% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.9B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.92B and the low estimate is $6.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.