Are Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.33, down -2.40% from its previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0080 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695959 shares were traded. TENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3328 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3050.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TENX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2014, MLV & Co started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On November 18, 2014, WallachBeth started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.WallachBeth initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2014, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TENX now has a Market Capitalization of 8.74M and an Enterprise Value of 7.42M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENX has reached a high of $15.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5435, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7163.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TENX traded 4.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 683.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.84M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TENX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 198.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 2.16M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.94.