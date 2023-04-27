Are Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Xylem Inc.’s stock clocked out at $100.98, down -1.88% from its previous closing price of $102.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 951970 shares were traded. XYL stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XYL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $124 from $115 previously.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $113 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Decker Patrick sold 56,298 shares for $98.19 per share. The transaction valued at 5,527,837 led to the insider holds 287,564 shares of the business.

Yarkadas Hayati sold 15,942 shares of XYL for $1,601,009 on Mar 02. The SVP & President, EU, WI & GLS now owns 12,146 shares after completing the transaction at $100.43 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Yarkadas Hayati, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 2,083 shares for $106.94 each. As a result, the insider received 222,756 and left with 7,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XYL now has a Market Capitalization of 18.55B and an Enterprise Value of 19.56B. As of this moment, Xylem’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XYL has reached a high of $118.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XYL traded 1.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 180.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XYL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.19M with a Short Ratio of 13.19M, compared to 12M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.30% and a Short% of Float of 9.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, XYL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16.