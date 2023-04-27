As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) offers stability

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) closed the day trading at $23.90 down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $24.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 880425 shares were traded. AEHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 228.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES sold 30,000 shares for $28.21 per share. The transaction valued at 846,300 led to the insider holds 59,668 shares of the business.

Erickson Gayn sold 50,000 shares of AEHR for $2,000,000 on Mar 23. The President and CEO now owns 569,064 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, SPINK KENNETH B., who serves as the VP of Finance and CFO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $35.22 each. As a result, the insider received 880,500 and left with 99,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEHR now has a Market Capitalization of 761.73M and an Enterprise Value of 725.36M. As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AEHR is 1.98, which has changed by 196.53% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $40.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEHR traded about 1.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEHR traded about 1.03M shares per day. A total of 27.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 4.82M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.21% and a Short% of Float of 19.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $22.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.71M to a low estimate of $21.3M. As of the current estimate, Aehr Test Systems’s year-ago sales were $20.29M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.2M, an increase of 117.40% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.09M and the low estimate is $100.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.