As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) offers stability

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552000 shares were traded. BIRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1450.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BIRD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $4 previously.

Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $2.25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LEVITAN DAN bought 75,796 shares for $1.08 per share. The transaction valued at 81,860 led to the insider holds 106,283 shares of the business.

Bufano Michael J sold 10,570 shares of BIRD for $29,807 on Mar 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 323,188 shares after completing the transaction at $2.82 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Vernachio Joseph, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,784 shares for $2.82 each. As a result, the insider received 19,131 and left with 373,938 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIRD now has a Market Capitalization of 191.95M and an Enterprise Value of 130.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has reached a high of $6.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7286, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0203.

Shares Statistics:

BIRD traded an average of 2.45M shares per day over the past three months and 992.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.83M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BIRD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.34M with a Short Ratio of 8.34M, compared to 7.61M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.56% and a Short% of Float of 8.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.2M to a low estimate of $46M. As of the current estimate, Allbirds Inc.’s year-ago sales were $62.76M, an estimated decrease of -23.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.96M, a decrease of -18.20% over than the figure of -$23.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.63M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $253.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $297.77M, down -14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $276.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $328.9M and the low estimate is $237M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.