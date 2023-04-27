As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) offers stability

The closing price of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) was $20.39 for the day, down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $20.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1760475 shares were traded. BRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $29.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Aman Angela M sold 12,500 shares for $23.04 per share. The transaction valued at 288,000 led to the insider holds 162,054 shares of the business.

Berman Michael B sold 15,000 shares of BRX for $344,400 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 45,146 shares after completing the transaction at $22.96 per share. On May 02, another insider, Finnegan Brian T, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $25.14 each. As a result, the insider received 125,700 and left with 145,682 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.27B and an Enterprise Value of 11.27B. As of this moment, Brixmor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRX has reached a high of $26.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.70.

Shares Statistics:

BRX traded an average of 2.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 300.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.27M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BRX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.78M, compared to 4.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.98, BRX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.32. The current Payout Ratio is 85.00% for BRX, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.5M to a low estimate of $302.26M. As of the current estimate, Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.36M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $308.3M, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $313M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $966.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.