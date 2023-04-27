As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) offers stability

The closing price of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) was $92.50 for the day, down -3.51% from the previous closing price of $95.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1877270 shares were traded. CHRW stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHRW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2023, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $107 to $99.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Short Michael John sold 3,496 shares for $101.29 per share. The transaction valued at 354,105 led to the insider holds 75,928 shares of the business.

Kass Jordan T sold 5,276 shares of CHRW for $515,633 on Nov 29. The President, Managed Services now owns 45,603 shares after completing the transaction at $97.73 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Maier Henry J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $96.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 96,367 and bolstered with 1,922 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHRW now has a Market Capitalization of 11.15B and an Enterprise Value of 13.29B. As of this moment, C.H.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRW has reached a high of $121.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.01.

Shares Statistics:

CHRW traded an average of 1.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.10M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.24% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 14.44M with a Short Ratio of 14.44M, compared to 14.22M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.39% and a Short% of Float of 16.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.26, CHRW has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 30.50% for CHRW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $2.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.43. EPS for the following year is $5.01, with 27 analysts recommending between $6.35 and $3.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.43B to a low estimate of $4.42B. As of the current estimate, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.82B, an estimated decrease of -29.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.95B, a decrease of -27.30% over than the figure of -$29.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.51B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.7B, down -20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.92B and the low estimate is $18.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.