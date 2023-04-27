As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Magnite Inc. (MGNI) offers stability

The closing price of Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) was $8.92 for the day, up 3.12% from the previous closing price of $8.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1651309 shares were traded. MGNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MGNI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 14, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On September 22, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on September 22, 2021, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when BARRETT MICHAEL G. sold 75,000 shares for $8.39 per share. The transaction valued at 629,250 led to the insider holds 1,459,509 shares of the business.

Evans Katie Seitz sold 78,155 shares of MGNI for $858,923 on Mar 01. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 392,393 shares after completing the transaction at $10.99 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, BARRETT MICHAEL G., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $11.58 each. As a result, the insider received 868,486 and left with 1,430,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGNI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 1.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGNI has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.27.

Shares Statistics:

MGNI traded an average of 1.62M shares per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.93M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.7M with a Short Ratio of 7.93M, compared to 8.94M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.70% and a Short% of Float of 5.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.07M to a low estimate of $109.26M. As of the current estimate, Magnite Inc.’s year-ago sales were $107.08M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.3M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.3M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $554.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $528.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $543.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.62M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $622.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $665.39M and the low estimate is $587M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.