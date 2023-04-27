As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) offers stability

The closing price of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) was $3.72 for the day, up 19.61% from the previous closing price of $3.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2015063 shares were traded. PRST stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0113.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Mosher Dan sold 5,627 shares for $3.30 per share. The transaction valued at 18,569 led to the insider holds 21,598 shares of the business.

Mosher Dan sold 9,177 shares of PRST for $31,569 on Feb 21. The CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER now owns 21,598 shares after completing the transaction at $3.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRST now has a Market Capitalization of 71.91M and an Enterprise Value of 93.17M. As of this moment, Presto’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRST has reached a high of $10.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3443, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2845.

Shares Statistics:

PRST traded an average of 2.53M shares per day over the past three months and 15.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.16M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PRST as of Apr 13, 2023 were 456.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 124.51k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.5M and the low estimate is $43.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.