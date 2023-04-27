As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) offers stability

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) closed the day trading at $336.56 down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $339.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2028378 shares were traded. GS stock price reached its highest trading level at $340.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $334.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 19, 2023, Reiterated its Sector Perform rating but revised its target price to $375 from $339 previously.

On April 19, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $440 to $437.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Equal-Weight rating for the stock on April 19, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $329 to $337.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when BERLINSKI PHILIP R. sold 3,750 shares for $338.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,267,875 led to the insider holds 21,366 shares of the business.

Ruemmler Kathryn H. sold 7,277 shares of GS for $2,420,840 on Apr 19. The Chief Legal Officer, GC now owns 4,334 shares after completing the transaction at $332.67 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 101,526 shares for $6.43 each. As a result, the insider received 652,751 and left with 16,980,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GS now has a Market Capitalization of 111.46B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GS has reached a high of $389.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $277.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 336.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 340.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GS traded about 2.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GS traded about 2.79M shares per day. A total of 349.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.57M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 4.37M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Dividends & Splits

GS’s forward annual dividend rate is 10.00, up from 9.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.94.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.94 and a low estimate of $6.44, while EPS last year was $7.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.13, with high estimates of $10.05 and low estimates of $7.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $38.85 and $29.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $32.39. EPS for the following year is $38.12, with 20 analysts recommending between $44 and $33.33.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $12.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.73B to a low estimate of $11.42B. As of the current estimate, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.86B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.23B, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.46B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.37B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.84B and the low estimate is $46.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.