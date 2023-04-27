Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) closed the day trading at $210.83 down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $211.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3216772 shares were traded. ADP stock price reached its highest trading level at $212.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $201.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $211 from $249 previously.

On March 09, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $223.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on August 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $224.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Albinson Brock sold 1,500 shares for $220.00 per share. The transaction valued at 330,000 led to the insider holds 5,317 shares of the business.

Weinstein Donald sold 5,075 shares of ADP for $1,243,375 on Jan 11. The Corporate VP now owns 32,950 shares after completing the transaction at $245.00 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Rodriguez Carlos A, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 37,594 shares for $241.29 each. As a result, the insider received 9,071,170 and left with 44,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADP now has a Market Capitalization of 89.17B and an Enterprise Value of 91.15B. As of this moment, Automatic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADP has reached a high of $274.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $196.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 218.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 234.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADP traded about 2.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADP traded about 1.49M shares per day. A total of 414.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 410.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ADP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.32M, compared to 4.31M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.04%.

Dividends & Splits

ADP’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.00, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.94. The current Payout Ratio is 55.00% for ADP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1139:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.59 and a low estimate of $2.23, while EPS last year was $2.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.25 and $8.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.13. EPS for the following year is $9.01, with 18 analysts recommending between $9.24 and $8.5.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $4.88B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.93B to a low estimate of $4.83B. As of the current estimate, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.51B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.42B, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.35B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.5B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.45B and the low estimate is $18.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.