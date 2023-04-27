Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) closed the day trading at $0.11 down -43.80% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0873 from its previous closing price. On the day, 316202084 shares were traded. BBBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1120.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2022, Odeon Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Arnal Gustavo sold 12,500 shares for $29.95 per share. The transaction valued at 374,375 led to the insider holds 255,396 shares of the business.

Cohen Ryan sold 5,000,000 shares of BBBY for $105,845,055 on Aug 16. The 10% Owner now owns 2,780,000 shares after completing the transaction at $21.17 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Arnal Gustavo, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, sold 42,513 shares for $24.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,029,824 and left with 267,896 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBBY now has a Market Capitalization of 119.92M and an Enterprise Value of 3.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBBY has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3605.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBBY traded about 120.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBBY traded about 368.86M shares per day. A total of 466.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 465.02M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBBY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 103.77M with a Short Ratio of 103.77M, compared to 82.35M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.24% and a Short% of Float of 24.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$2.82, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.42 and -$13.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.03. EPS for the following year is -$5.69, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$9.87.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.52B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.05B, an estimated decrease of -33.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, a decrease of -24.70% over than the figure of -$33.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $821.94M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.87B, down -29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.95B and the low estimate is $3.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.