BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) closed at $93.00 in the last session, down -2.69% from day before closing price of $95.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1528926 shares were traded. BMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BMRN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 315.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $81.

On February 21, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $116.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on February 21, 2023, with a $116 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 10,000 shares for $99.56 per share. The transaction valued at 995,600 led to the insider holds 425,896 shares of the business.

BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 10,000 shares of BMRN for $961,300 on Apr 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 425,896 shares after completing the transaction at $96.13 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, LAWLIS V BRYAN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $97.09 each. As a result, the insider received 825,265 and left with 28,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMRN now has a Market Capitalization of 18.25B and an Enterprise Value of 18.05B. As of this moment, BioMarin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 127.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 82.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMRN has reached a high of $117.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BMRN traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 186.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.63% stake in the company. Shares short for BMRN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.43M with a Short Ratio of 6.43M, compared to 6.11M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.93 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $570.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $602.85M to a low estimate of $513.32M. As of the current estimate, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $519.36M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $598.94M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $654.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $574.41M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.