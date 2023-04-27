Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) closed the day trading at $51.10 down -0.02% from the previous closing price of $51.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20198713 shares were traded. BSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.00.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BSX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 81.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

On December 22, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Carruthers Wendy sold 11,671 shares for $51.96 per share. The transaction valued at 606,423 led to the insider holds 83,373 shares of the business.

Mirviss Jeffrey B. sold 4,903 shares of BSX for $247,111 on Apr 05. The EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent now owns 78,673 shares after completing the transaction at $50.40 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Monson Jonathan, who serves as the SVP, Global Controller and CAO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 250,000 and left with 34,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSX now has a Market Capitalization of 73.46B and an Enterprise Value of 81.82B. As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 114.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.78.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BSX is 0.80, which has changed by 19.59% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BSX has reached a high of $53.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BSX traded about 8.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BSX traded about 12.22M shares per day. A total of 1.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BSX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.44M with a Short Ratio of 15.44M, compared to 14.31M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.16, with 28 analysts recommending between $2.24 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $3.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.22B to a low estimate of $3.11B. As of the current estimate, Boston Scientific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.03B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44B, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.37B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.68B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.05B and the low estimate is $14.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.