BSBR (Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) closed at $5.26 in the last session, down -1.13% from day before closing price of $5.32. On the day, 1228046 shares were traded. BSBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BSBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSBR now has a Market Capitalization of 20.35B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSBR has reached a high of $6.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BSBR traded on average about 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 746.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.27B. Insiders hold about 13.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BSBR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 5.34M, compared to 8.4M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BSBR is 0.34, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.48.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.53B to a low estimate of $3.51B. As of the current estimate, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.59B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.65B, a decrease of -1.50% over than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.63B.

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.28B and the low estimate is $15.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.