BWA (BorgWarner Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) closed at $48.19 in the last session, down -0.33% from day before closing price of $48.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1967232 shares were traded. BWA stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BWA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

On January 09, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $78 to $50.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $49.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when CALAWAY TONIT M sold 6,889 shares for $50.87 per share. The transaction valued at 350,448 led to the insider holds 28,105 shares of the business.

Ericson Brady D sold 40,000 shares of BWA for $2,030,432 on Mar 03. The Vice President now owns 30,544 shares after completing the transaction at $50.76 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Demmerle Stefan, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $51.05 each. As a result, the insider received 153,150 and left with 159,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BWA now has a Market Capitalization of 11.15B and an Enterprise Value of 14.25B. As of this moment, BorgWarner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWA has reached a high of $51.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BWA traded on average about 2.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.78M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 233.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.61M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BWA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.56M with a Short Ratio of 6.56M, compared to 5.28M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BWA is 0.68, which was 0.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 16.90% for BWA, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.14 and $4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.88. EPS for the following year is $5.73, with 16 analysts recommending between $6.23 and $5.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.36B to a low estimate of $3.97B. As of the current estimate, BorgWarner Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.87B, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.29B, an increase of 14.20% over than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.18B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BWA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.8B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.61B and the low estimate is $17.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.