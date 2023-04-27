CEG (Constellation Energy Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Constellation Energy Corporation’s stock clocked out at $75.86, down -1.39% from its previous closing price of $76.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3100538 shares were traded. CEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.46.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CEG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $83 from $91 previously.

On February 21, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $104 to $88.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $88 to $91.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CEG now has a Market Capitalization of 25.36B and an Enterprise Value of 30.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEG has reached a high of $97.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CEG traded 2.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 331.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 326.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CEG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.18M with a Short Ratio of 6.18M, compared to 6.27M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, CEG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.13. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.01 and $3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.95. EPS for the following year is $5.05, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.87 and $4.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $5.87B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.29B to a low estimate of $4.7B. As of the current estimate, Constellation Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.59B, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.82B, a decrease of -11.80% less than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.75B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.44B, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.35B and the low estimate is $19.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.