CNP (CenterPoint Energy Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) closed at $30.35 down -1.56% from its previous closing price of $30.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3652499 shares were traded. CNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $32 from $31 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $34.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Smitherman Barry T bought 8,005 shares for $28.38 per share. The transaction valued at 227,167 led to the insider holds 20,534 shares of the business.

Smitherman Barry T sold 16,347 shares of CNP for $510,576 on May 05. The Director now owns 12,529 shares after completing the transaction at $31.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNP now has a Market Capitalization of 19.33B and an Enterprise Value of 36.39B. As of this moment, CenterPoint’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNP has reached a high of $33.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNP has traded an average of 3.79M shares per day and 2.55M over the past ten days. A total of 629.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 628.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CNP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.59M with a Short Ratio of 8.59M, compared to 9.15M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CNP is 0.76, from 0.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.48. The current Payout Ratio is 43.70% for CNP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 2002 when the company split stock in a 1000:843 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.76B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8B to a low estimate of $2.7B. As of the current estimate, CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.76B, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.86B, a decrease of -4.30% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.32B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.95B and the low estimate is $8.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.