Considering AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.44 in the prior trading day, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) closed at $0.46, up 4.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0177 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1377671 shares were traded. APPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4350.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on August 26, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Lee David J. sold 177,400 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 216,428 led to the insider holds 561,140 shares of the business.

Lee David J. sold 42,392 shares of APPH for $74,186 on Oct 26. The President now owns 1,192,109 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Nelson Julie, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,632 shares for $3.22 each. As a result, the insider received 24,546 and left with 82,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APPH now has a Market Capitalization of 77.44M and an Enterprise Value of 314.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPH has reached a high of $4.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7044, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7357.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 154.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.76M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APPH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.28M with a Short Ratio of 18.28M, compared to 11.52M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.79% and a Short% of Float of 13.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $9.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.67M to a low estimate of $7.1M. As of the current estimate, AppHarvest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.16M, an estimated increase of 81.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.03M, an increase of 267.80% over than the figure of $81.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.87M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.59M, up 201.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $102M and the low estimate is $72.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 99.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.