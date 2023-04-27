Considering Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $82.65 in the prior trading day, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) closed at $81.88, down -0.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2947562 shares were traded. OTIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OTIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On December 01, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Calleja Fernandez Bernardo sold 703 shares for $86.85 per share. The transaction valued at 61,058 led to the insider holds 22,215 shares of the business.

Calleja Fernandez Bernardo sold 837 shares of OTIS for $70,869 on Feb 14. The President, Otis EMEA now owns 19,998 shares after completing the transaction at $84.67 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Ryan Michael Patrick, who serves as the VP, CAO & Controller of the company, sold 3,018 shares for $84.46 each. As a result, the insider received 254,903 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OTIS now has a Market Capitalization of 32.96B and an Enterprise Value of 38.99B. As of this moment, Otis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTIS has reached a high of $87.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 416.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 413.00M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OTIS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.89M, compared to 4.72M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OTIS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.11, compared to 1.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $3.81, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.71.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.3B to a low estimate of $3.21B. As of the current estimate, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.41B, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.55B, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.47B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.69B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.05B and the low estimate is $14.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.