CureVac N.V. (CVAC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) closed the day trading at $7.27 up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $7.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595346 shares were traded. CVAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CVAC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $18 from $8 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $21.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVAC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 1.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVAC has reached a high of $20.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CVAC traded about 781.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CVAC traded about 381.57k shares per day. A total of 189.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.88M. Insiders hold about 45.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CVAC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.08M, compared to 3.52M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.13. EPS for the following year is -$1.25, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$2.08.