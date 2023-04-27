DCPH (Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) closed at $14.39 down -0.90% from its previous closing price of $14.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523377 shares were traded. DCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 29, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

JMP Securities Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Hoerter Steven L. sold 7,500 shares for $15.57 per share. The transaction valued at 116,782 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Flynn Daniel Lee sold 1,370 shares of DCPH for $20,686 on Feb 16. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 58,813 shares after completing the transaction at $15.10 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Kelly Thomas Patrick, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,370 shares for $15.10 each. As a result, the insider received 20,686 and left with 58,795 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 820.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCPH has reached a high of $22.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DCPH has traded an average of 692.15K shares per day and 512.87k over the past ten days. A total of 76.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DCPH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 5.33M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.02 and -$2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.91, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.46 and -$2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $35.89M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $34.5M. As of the current estimate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.22M, an estimated increase of 22.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.29M, an increase of 14.80% less than the figure of $22.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $152.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.04M, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $221.1M and the low estimate is $161M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.