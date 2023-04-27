ETNB (89bio Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) closed at $15.51 up 0.39% from its previous closing price of $15.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774214 shares were traded. ETNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 89bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $33 previously.

On December 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Martins Ryan sold 8,721 shares for $14.95 per share. The transaction valued at 130,379 led to the insider holds 53,578 shares of the business.

Hayden Michael R bought 61,538 shares of ETNB for $993,839 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 61,538 shares after completing the transaction at $16.15 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,461,538 shares for $16.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,999,992 and bolstered with 11,081,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETNB now has a Market Capitalization of 991.33M and an Enterprise Value of 823.22M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $18.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ETNB has traded an average of 2.24M shares per day and 1.41M over the past ten days. A total of 50.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.17M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.64M with a Short Ratio of 7.64M, compared to 5.59M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.49% and a Short% of Float of 12.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$3.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.24. EPS for the following year is -$2.08, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.43 and -$2.59.