General Motors Company (GM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) was $32.22 for the day, down -2.10% from the previous closing price of $32.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18759900 shares were traded. GM stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 19, 2023, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $37 from $36 previously.

On April 13, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $39.

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $46.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 15, 2023, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Johnson Gerald sold 15,743 shares for $42.65 per share. The transaction valued at 671,439 led to the insider holds 71,209 shares of the business.

Carlisle Stephen K. sold 18,000 shares of GM for $755,460 on Feb 02. The Executive Vice President now owns 46,170 shares after completing the transaction at $41.97 per share. On Apr 29, another insider, Carlisle Stephen K., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 25,645 shares for $39.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,001,181 and left with 64,170 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GM now has a Market Capitalization of 45.90B and an Enterprise Value of 132.11B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.55.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GM is 1.35, which has changed by -16.85% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GM has reached a high of $43.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.09.

Shares Statistics:

GM traded an average of 15.55M shares per day over the past three months and 15.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 27.78M with a Short Ratio of 26.35M, compared to 23.59M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.18, GM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.27. EPS for the following year is $6.32, with 20 analysts recommending between $7.55 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.98B to a low estimate of $35.02B. As of the current estimate, General Motors Company’s year-ago sales were $35.76B, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.48B, a decrease of -1.00% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.86B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $172.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $161.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $156.74B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.38B and the low estimate is $149.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.