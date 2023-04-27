Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.59 in the prior trading day, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) closed at $0.58, down -1.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0080 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512180 shares were traded. GSMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5988 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5503.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GSMG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSMG now has a Market Capitalization of 34.06M and an Enterprise Value of -31.32M. As of this moment, Glory’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSMG has reached a high of $1.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7110, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2291.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.40M. Insiders hold about 61.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GSMG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 134.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 127.81k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $175.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.96M and the low estimate is $175.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.