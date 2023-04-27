How is Hexcel Corporation’s (NYSE: HXL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) closed at $71.11 in the last session, down -1.78% from day before closing price of $72.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 758766 shares were traded. HXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HXL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $75 to $70.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $71 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Merlot Thierry sold 1,000 shares for $72.66 per share. The transaction valued at 72,660 led to the insider holds 37,010 shares of the business.

Minus Marilyn sold 700 shares of HXL for $49,917 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 3,672 shares after completing the transaction at $71.31 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Merlot Thierry, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 565 shares for $70.91 each. As a result, the insider received 40,064 and left with 38,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HXL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.78B and an Enterprise Value of 6.40B. As of this moment, Hexcel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HXL has reached a high of $74.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HXL traded on average about 678.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 779.49k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.01% stake in the company. Shares short for HXL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.17M with a Short Ratio of 4.17M, compared to 4.06M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.94% and a Short% of Float of 5.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HXL is 0.50, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%. The current Payout Ratio is 20.00% for HXL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 1988 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.07 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $2.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $439.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $459M to a low estimate of $402.41M. As of the current estimate, Hexcel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $393M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $427.43M, an increase of 7.40% less than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $455M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $405.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.