How is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE: LPX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) closed at $57.74 in the last session, down -3.73% from day before closing price of $59.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1082911 shares were traded. LPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.16.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LPX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $63 from $69 previously.

On December 19, 2022, TD Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $72.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on September 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Gottung Lizanne C sold 3,587 shares for $62.52 per share. The transaction valued at 224,259 led to the insider holds 27,470 shares of the business.

Gottung Lizanne C sold 7,635 shares of LPX for $572,778 on May 05. The Director now owns 31,522 shares after completing the transaction at $75.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.09B and an Enterprise Value of 4.12B. As of this moment, Louisiana-Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPX has reached a high of $78.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LPX traded on average about 863.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 953.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.71% stake in the company. Shares short for LPX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 3.12M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LPX is 0.96, which was 0.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 6.60% for LPX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $5.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.86 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $4.43, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $3.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $621.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $662.3M to a low estimate of $597.98M. As of the current estimate, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated decrease of -53.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $717.93M, a decrease of -36.50% over than the figure of -$53.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $764.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $671.36M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.85B, down -28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.05B and the low estimate is $2.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.