How is The Lion Electric Company’s (NYSE: LEV) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) closed at $2.08 in the last session, down -0.95% from day before closing price of $2.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536354 shares were traded. LEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1018 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0300.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, R. F. Lafferty on March 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $2.

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $3.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 15, 2023, with a $3 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEV now has a Market Capitalization of 386.27M and an Enterprise Value of 472.19M. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $6.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9540.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LEV traded on average about 929.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 200.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.95M. Insiders hold about 49.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.07M with a Short Ratio of 12.39M, compared to 11.56M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.46% and a Short% of Float of 12.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $384.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $139.91M, up 104.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $541.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $879.5M and the low estimate is $364M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 89.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.