How is Troika Media Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TRKA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) closed at $0.19 in the last session, down -2.20% from day before closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0043 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16112364 shares were traded. TRKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2020 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1842.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRKA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Coates Peter bought 500,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 398,050 led to the insider holds 10,591,710 shares of the business.

Coates Peter bought 9,082 shares of TRKA for $8,491 on Jun 21. The 10% Owner now owns 10,091,710 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Coates Peter, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 75,513 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,420 and bolstered with 10,082,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRKA now has a Market Capitalization of 90.55M and an Enterprise Value of 137.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRKA has reached a high of $1.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2811, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3491.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRKA traded on average about 91.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 20.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 402.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 370.60M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TRKA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.92M with a Short Ratio of 12.92M, compared to 3.03M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.