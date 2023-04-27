I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT).

After finishing at $7.44 in the prior trading day, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) closed at $7.32, down -1.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571971 shares were traded. ADPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 21, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $14.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $8.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when ADAMS R MARK sold 2,308 shares for $8.63 per share. The transaction valued at 19,918 led to the insider holds 175,361 shares of the business.

ADAMS R MARK sold 817 shares of ADPT for $6,944 on Apr 10. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 177,669 shares after completing the transaction at $8.50 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, GRIFFIN MICHELLE RENEE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,341 shares for $8.49 each. As a result, the insider received 19,878 and left with 20,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADPT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.17B and an Enterprise Value of 777.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has reached a high of $13.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 917.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 731.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 143.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADPT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 4.87M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.28% and a Short% of Float of 6.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.07, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$1.83.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $36.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.5M to a low estimate of $35M. As of the current estimate, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $38.62M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.17M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $210.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $208.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.31M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $264.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $282.8M and the low estimate is $247.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.