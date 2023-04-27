I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU).

After finishing at $0.13 in the prior trading day, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) closed at $0.12, down -1.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0013 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595719 shares were traded. AAU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1373 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1201.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AAU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.40 and its Current Ratio is at 18.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAU now has a Market Capitalization of 25.91M and an Enterprise Value of 24.24M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAU has reached a high of $0.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1926, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2244.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 280.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 571.33k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 137.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.98M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AAU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 169.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 235.87k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.12% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.