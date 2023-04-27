I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Intel Corporation (INTC).

The price of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) closed at $29.05 in the last session, up 0.59% from day before closing price of $28.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40926260 shares were traded. INTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INTC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on April 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $30 from $20 previously.

On March 16, 2023, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Negative and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 9,700 shares for $25.68 per share. The transaction valued at 249,081 led to the insider holds 18,700 shares of the business.

Holthaus Michelle Johnston sold 695 shares of INTC for $18,465 on Feb 21. The EVP & GM, CCG now owns 181,039 shares after completing the transaction at $26.57 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, GELSINGER PATRICK P, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $27.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,449 and bolstered with 9,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTC now has a Market Capitalization of 134.93B and an Enterprise Value of 148.60B. As of this moment, Intel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.98.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INTC is 0.87, which has changed by -37.98% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INTC has reached a high of $47.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INTC traded on average about 47.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 31.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.17B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INTC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 81.01M with a Short Ratio of 69.79M, compared to 70.72M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for INTC is 0.50, which was 1.46 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.88. The current Payout Ratio is 74.30% for INTC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 29 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 34 analysts recommending between $3.15 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 28 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.57B to a low estimate of $10.89B. As of the current estimate, Intel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.35B, an estimated decrease of -39.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.75B, a decrease of -23.30% over than the figure of -$39.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.94B.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.05B, down -19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.76B and the low estimate is $49.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.