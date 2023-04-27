I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI).

After finishing at $3.75 in the prior trading day, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) closed at $3.59, down -4.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1820825 shares were traded. KPTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KPTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 04, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $10.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on February 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Rangwala Reshma sold 6,770 shares for $4.05 per share. The transaction valued at 27,416 led to the insider holds 158,230 shares of the business.

Paulson Richard A. sold 3,497 shares of KPTI for $13,883 on Apr 04. The President and CEO now owns 816,619 shares after completing the transaction at $3.97 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Paulson Richard A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,506 shares for $3.16 each. As a result, the insider received 11,079 and left with 820,116 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KPTI now has a Market Capitalization of 435.31M and an Enterprise Value of 336.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has reached a high of $6.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5696, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2594.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 90.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.06M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KPTI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 19.09M with a Short Ratio of 17.76M, compared to 18.33M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.76% and a Short% of Float of 17.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.21 and -$1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$1.11, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.93 and -$1.42.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $36.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.07M to a low estimate of $29.91M. As of the current estimate, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.67M, an estimated decrease of -23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.86M, a decrease of -2.10% over than the figure of -$23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.34M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $170.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $157.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.07M, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $186.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $222.1M and the low estimate is $140M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.