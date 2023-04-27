In spite of Amyris Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMRS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) closed at $0.76 down -1.42% from its previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0110 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3976161 shares were traded. AMRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7976 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7001.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amyris Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when ALVAREZ EDUARDO sold 231,368 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 284,305 led to the insider holds 612,546 shares of the business.

Kung Frank sold 200,000 shares of AMRS for $700,000 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Kung Frank, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400,000 shares for $3.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,440,000 and left with 36,488 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRS now has a Market Capitalization of 421.69M and an Enterprise Value of 1.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRS has reached a high of $4.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2052, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0405.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMRS has traded an average of 4.86M shares per day and 5.22M over the past ten days. A total of 327.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.91M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 49.28M with a Short Ratio of 49.58M, compared to 51.68M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.44% and a Short% of Float of 18.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $52.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $56.1M to a low estimate of $47.65M. As of the current estimate, Amyris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.71M, an estimated decrease of -9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.01M, an increase of 326.30% over than the figure of -$9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $283M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $601M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $481.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $531.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269.85M, up 97.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $502.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $637M and the low estimate is $415.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.