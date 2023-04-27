In spite of CBRE Group Inc.’s (NYSE:CBRE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, CBRE Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $69.94, down -0.77% from its previous closing price of $70.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1691157 shares were traded. CBRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CBRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On January 27, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $88.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on July 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $122 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Queenan Daniel G sold 5,000 shares for $80.08 per share. The transaction valued at 400,400 led to the insider holds 178,841 shares of the business.

Queenan Daniel G sold 5,000 shares of CBRE for $391,300 on Sep 01. The CEO, Real Estate Investments now owns 183,841 shares after completing the transaction at $78.26 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Giamartino Emma E., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 517 shares for $79.77 each. As a result, the insider received 41,241 and left with 21,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBRE now has a Market Capitalization of 21.90B and an Enterprise Value of 24.07B. As of this moment, CBRE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBRE has reached a high of $89.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CBRE traded 1.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 314.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 307.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CBRE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.88M with a Short Ratio of 7.88M, compared to 5.85M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.08 and $3.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.68. EPS for the following year is $5.56, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.55 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $7.09B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.37B to a low estimate of $6.73B. As of the current estimate, CBRE Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.33B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.66B, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.12B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.83B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.11B and the low estimate is $31.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.