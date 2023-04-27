In the case of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI), what’s next?

The closing price of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) was $1.87 for the day, up 0.54% from the previous closing price of $1.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 975094 shares were traded. ATAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7650.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.40 and its Current Ratio is at 14.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On November 30, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On November 11, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 11, 2021, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 1,214,297 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 1,600,443 led to the insider holds 32,086,697 shares of the business.

Brand Florian bought 70,000 shares of ATAI for $103,558 on Mar 29. The insider now owns 70,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.48 per share. On Apr 29, another insider, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 21,900 shares for $4.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 97,801 and bolstered with 1,799,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATAI now has a Market Capitalization of 295.50M and an Enterprise Value of 37.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1566.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 160.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATAI has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6323, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8373.

Shares Statistics:

ATAI traded an average of 1.28M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.49M. Insiders hold about 9.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATAI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 4.99M, compared to 4.23M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$1.17.