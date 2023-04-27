In the case of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC), what’s next?

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) closed the day trading at $0.21 down -4.11% from the previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1126127 shares were traded. FLGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2288 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1950.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLGC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on October 13, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On June 23, 2021, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLGC now has a Market Capitalization of 31.48M and an Enterprise Value of 26.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLGC has reached a high of $1.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3122, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5072.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLGC traded about 1.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLGC traded about 627.39k shares per day. A total of 83.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.03M. Insiders hold about 15.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLGC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.9M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.17M, up 147.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.01M and the low estimate is $117.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.