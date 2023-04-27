In the case of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI), what’s next?

The closing price of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) was $15.50 for the day, down -12.82% from the previous closing price of $17.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512913 shares were traded. GFAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.17.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GFAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFAI now has a Market Capitalization of 28.90M and an Enterprise Value of 43.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has reached a high of $36.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.10.

Shares Statistics:

GFAI traded an average of 2.47M shares per day over the past three months and 2.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.18M. Insiders hold about 26.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GFAI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 256.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 60.49k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.86% and a Short% of Float of 20.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.