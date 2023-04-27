In the case of Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX), what’s next?

The closing price of Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) was $105.37 for the day, down -2.39% from the previous closing price of $107.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2349998 shares were traded. PAYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.78.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PAYX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $105 from $119 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $110.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $125.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Saunders-McClendon Karen E. sold 215 shares for $107.92 per share. The transaction valued at 23,203 led to the insider holds 3,929 shares of the business.

Gibson John B sold 194 shares of PAYX for $23,340 on Jan 13. The President and CEO now owns 52,792 shares after completing the transaction at $120.31 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Gioja Michael E, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 13,744 shares for $115.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,584,683 and left with 33,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAYX now has a Market Capitalization of 39.48B and an Enterprise Value of 38.80B. As of this moment, Paychex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYX has reached a high of $139.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.57.

Shares Statistics:

PAYX traded an average of 1.96M shares per day over the past three months and 1.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 360.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.66M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.89M with a Short Ratio of 9.89M, compared to 9.74M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.16, PAYX has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 75.80% for PAYX, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.33 and $4.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.28. EPS for the following year is $4.59, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.71 and $4.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Paychex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.38B and the low estimate is $5.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.