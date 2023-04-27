In the case of The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: RTL), what’s next?

The closing price of The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: RTL) was $5.25 for the day, down -1.32% from the previous closing price of $5.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 876192 shares were traded. RTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RTL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Doyle Jason F. bought 7,200 shares for $6.94 per share. The transaction valued at 49,968 led to the insider holds 33,402 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RTL now has a Market Capitalization of 835.99M and an Enterprise Value of 3.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RTL has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.66.

Shares Statistics:

RTL traded an average of 666.35K shares per day over the past three months and 695.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.54M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RTL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 3.27M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, RTL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.85. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.