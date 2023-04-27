In What Direction Will GrowGeneration Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Goes From Here?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) closed the day trading at $2.99 up 4.18% from the previous closing price of $2.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1451723 shares were traded. GRWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRWG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4.50 from $7 previously.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $12.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRWG now has a Market Capitalization of 200.67M and an Enterprise Value of 177.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRWG has reached a high of $8.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6941, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4510.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRWG traded about 982.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRWG traded about 740.81k shares per day. A total of 60.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.49M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GRWG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 4.25M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.39% and a Short% of Float of 6.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $55.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57M to a low estimate of $54.48M. As of the current estimate, GrowGeneration Corp.’s year-ago sales were $81.77M, an estimated decrease of -31.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.37M, a decrease of -9.50% over than the figure of -$31.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.15M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRWG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $268M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $247.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $256.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $278.17M, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $291.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $312M and the low estimate is $272.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.