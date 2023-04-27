In What Direction Will Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s (NYSE:HWM) Stock Goes From Here?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) closed the day trading at $42.41 down -1.35% from the previous closing price of $42.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2434472 shares were traded. HWM stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HWM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 22, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Marchuk Neil Edward sold 57,000 shares for $43.61 per share. The transaction valued at 2,485,576 led to the insider holds 286,751 shares of the business.

Shultz Barbara Lou sold 4,627 shares of HWM for $195,078 on Feb 23. The Vice President and Controller now owns 20,542 shares after completing the transaction at $42.16 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Giacobbe Ken, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 63,304 shares for $36.31 each. As a result, the insider received 2,298,435 and left with 382,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HWM now has a Market Capitalization of 17.57B and an Enterprise Value of 21.11B. As of this moment, Howmet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HWM has reached a high of $44.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HWM traded about 3.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HWM traded about 2.47M shares per day. A total of 413.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 410.92M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HWM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.53M, compared to 5.96M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Dividends & Splits

HWM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.16, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.62. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of the current estimate, Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B, an increase of 9.00% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HWM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.66B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.85B and the low estimate is $6.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.